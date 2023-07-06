Durham is no stranger to top ranked restaurants, however a new ranking named a Bull City eatery the best in the Carolinas.

Durham vegan restaurant praised as best in the Carolinas

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham is no stranger to top ranked restaurants, however a new ranking named a Bull City eatery the best in the Carolinas.

Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in the Carolinas 2023 identified Durham's Pure Soul as the best place to eat.

The Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard establishment serves all plant-based, vegan food. The restaurant turns up the flavor and manages to create delicious southern comfort food that's vegan friendly.

Three other restaurants in the Triangle made the top 25: Bombay Curry and A Place at the Table, both in Raleigh, along with M Sushi in Durham.