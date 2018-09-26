'Put your hands up:' Video shows armed men robbing Durham grocery store

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham police are trying to identify two armed men who robbed a grocery store earlier this month.

Police say the men robbed Tienda Mi Barrio at 2405 Guess Road on Sept. 16.

The men were dressed in all black and were wearing bandanas over their faces when they entered the business around 8:25 p.m. that day.

They demanded money from employees and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. Cristaldi at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29283 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
