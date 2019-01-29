Quick thinking 7-year-old saves her grandmother's life

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Nash County Sheriff's Office is calling Nakhia Silver a hero after she saved her grandmother's life.

Authorities said the 7-year-old was riding with her grandmother Friday when her grandmother became ill and eventually passed out.

The child ran all the way back home and told her aunt, who then called 911.


Nash County EMS and the Nash County Sheriff's Office responded to the Carriage Farm subdivision for the medical emergency call.

Authorities believe Silver's quick thinking and quick feet saved her grandmother.
