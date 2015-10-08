Durham Police seek help solving 2015 shooting death of woman found lying 'like a mannequin' in tall grass

But on the night of October 8, 2015, Durham police began a homicide investigation in the then-unpaved and unmowed area. Officers searched for clues that could lead them to the killer of a woman named Cheradi Elizabeth Lynch, said Cpl. Joshua Brigante of the Durham PD, "after a hunter reported finding a deceased person."
Brigante said Lynch, 32, had several gunshot wounds to the head.
Neighbors back then told ABC11 that the high grass looked like a potential trouble spot, and a woman who called 911 said the body looked like a mannequin wearing a blue miniskirt.
"They also reported seeing two cars leaving the general area at the time of the shots," Brigante said Tuesday. "They were described as a green SUV with light-colored trim and a black car. Both unknown makes and models."
While records indicate the victim had previous run-ins with the law, Brigante said "We're looking at all possibilities, and her history may very well be one of those possibilities. We're not ruling anything out."
Call Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200 with any information that can help Durham Police solve this cold case.