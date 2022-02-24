storytellers spotlight

Quinta Brunson on humanizing teachers with her history-making mockumentary 'Abbott Elementary'

"Abbott Elementary" star, creator and executive producer Quinta Brunson wants everyone to know that "teachers are people, too."
By Nzinga Blake & Gabriela Cabrera Sarabia
Quinta Brunson on how 'Abbott Elementary' humanizes teachers

LOS ANGELES -- Quinta Brunson's hit comedy "Abbott Elementary" made history this year as the first ABC comedy premiere to quadruple its ratings since its debut. Inspired by her mother's experience as a schoolteacher, the comedy queen saw a unique opportunity to tell a story about a community that is often overlooked or misrepresented by mainstream media: teachers.

"They have lives. They have feelings," Brunson said. "These are people who are working class. People who are just trying to get to the next day. It matters that these stories are told too."

