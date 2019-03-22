Crime & Safety

R. Kelly appears in court Friday

Singer R. Kelly walks into a Chicago courthouse ahead of a hearing Friday.

CHICAGO -- R. Kelly returned to court Friday for a hearing at the Cook County Courthouse.

R. Kelly's lawyer Steve Greenberg had filed the motion requesting he be given permission to leave the country to perform for three to five shows from April 17 to the 19 in Dubai. In court Friday, Greenberg asked the judge to continue the motion.

Kelly is next scheduled to appear in court on May 7.

A judge in his aggravated criminal sexual abuse case ordered that he surrender his passport, but Greenberg said his client is having mounting financial problems and needs these performances to make money.

The singer faces 10 counts of criminal sex abuse in Cook County for allegedly abusing four young women, three of whom were underage at the time.

R. Kelly was charged in February and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents two clients accusing Kelly of abuse, gave ABC7 an exclusive statement saying, "The request is outrageous, and I would be shocked if it is granted. Were he be permitted to leave, he would never return and justice would be denied."

R Kelly is currently out on bond.

Earlier this month, R. Kelly was jailed for failure to pay back child support. Kelly was released from Cook County Jail after paying more than $161,000 he owed

The day Kelly was released from jail, Greenberg spoke about his mounting bills.

"If you can't play a show. If you can't go out on tour, they're not streaming your music anymore obviously you're going to have financial problems," Greenberg said.

The Grammy-winning artist has sold more than 40 million albums in his career.
