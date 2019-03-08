R. Kelly could be released from jail Friday, publicist says

R. Kelly could be getting out of the Cook County Jail Friday.

His publicist Darryll Johnson told ABC7 the singer plans to pay more than $161,000 he owes in back child support so he can be released by noon.

R. Kelly enters Chicago courtroom for child support hearing
R. Kelly returned to court Wednesday afternoon over the $160,000 in child support he owes.



Kelly returned to jail after he could not pay the money and was led away by deputies and handcuffed following a child support hearing Wednesday.

Kelly is being held in a solo cell under 24 hour observation, which is jail protocol for high-profile inmates, the Cook County Sheriff's Department said.

R. Kelly leaves Trump Tower for court appearance

R. Kelly is seen leaving Chicago's Trump Tower before a court apperance in his child support case at the Daley Center.



Kelly is charged with 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse. Last month, the Cook County state's attorney said new allegations have surfaced, and at least three women claim, when they were minors, Kelly sexually assaulted them. Kelly pleaded not guilty to all charges.

After the charges were announced, R. Kelly voluntarily surrendered and spent a weekend in jail before a female acquaintance posted a $100,000 bond to get him out.

R. Kelly taken into custody after court appearance and following interview outburst
Take a look back on the history of sex abuse allegations against singer R. Kelly.



R. Kelly's next hearing on the sexual abuse charges is March 22.

R. Kelly indictment documents

The Grammy-winning artist has sold more than 40 million albums in his career.

City inspectors say singer R. Kelly has not complied with their order to clear what appear to be bedrooms in his near West Side studio space.

