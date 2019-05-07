R. Kelly to appear in court Tuesday for status hearing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5057400" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Take a look back on the history of sex abuse allegations against singer R. Kelly.

CHICAGO -- Embattled R&B singer R. Kelly will once again face a judge in Chicago Tuesday morning.R. Kelly is required to be in court Tuesday. His attorney said that this is a status hearing where both sides will take care of some legal housekeeping.The R&B singer and Chicago native was charged back in February with 10 counts of sexual abuse for allegedly assaulting three underage girls and one adult woman between 1998 and 2010. Kelly pleaded not guilty to all charges.One matter before the judge involves attorney Michael Avenatti. The famed attorney who represented porn star Stormy Daniels in her legal battles against President Donald Trump, represents two R. Kelly accusers.Avenatti was indicted on embezzlement and extortion charges in California. Kelly's attorney filed a motion asking the judge to order all messages between Avenatti and the prosecutors handling the case to be preserved as possible evidence of inappropriate coordination and communication leading up to the charges.The Grammy-winning artist has sold more than 40 million albums in his career.