R. Kelly moved to general inmate population; singer expected in federal court for hearing Wednesday

Previous coverage:

CHICAGO -- Embattled R&B singer R. Kelly is due back in federal court in Chicago Wednesday on sex crime chargesThe hearing comes hours after R. Kelly was moved into the general inmate population. On Tuesday, officials transferred the singer from the Metropolitan Correctional Center's Special Housing Unit to the downtown jail's general population.Initially, authorities were worried that other inmates would try to hurt the Grammy Award-winner, but Kelly's attorney asked that the singer be removed from what he called "solitary confinement" because of the lack of human interaction.The singer is expected to appear at a status hearing Wednesday morning. Kelly faces sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York, a combined 18 counts in federal indictments in Chicago and Brooklyn and could go to prison for as many as 195 years for the Chicago case alone. Out east, he potentially faces decades more behind bars.Kelly is also facing sexual abuse charges brought by Illinois prosecutors from earlier this year. He was taken into custody in February, accused of sexually abusing three girls and a woman in Illinois.In May, Cook County prosecutors added 11 more sex-related counts. Kelly has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty to the charges.