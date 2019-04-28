u.s. & world

Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein recounts Poway synagogue shooting: 'I met the terrorist face-to-face'

POWAY, Calif. -- The rabbi of a California synagogue that was the scene of a mass shooting said it was a miracle that he survived after coming into close contact with the gunman.

"I met the terrorist face-to-face. Our eyes locked. He aimed at me and miraculously I was able to just survive, losing my fingers," Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein said Sunday in a phone interview with CNN.

Goldstein and worshipper Lori Kaye were shot when the gunman, identified by authorities as John Earnest, opened fire at Chabad of Poway just before noon local time Saturday. A friend wrote on Facebook that Kaye was shot "taking bullets" for Goldstein to save his life and that Goldstein continued to give his sermon after being shot.

Kaye was taken to a local hospital but later died from her injuries. Two other worshippers were wounded by shrapnel, but their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Despite the harrowing experience, Goldstein said he and his congregation will not be "intimidated or deterred" by the threat of violence: "Terror will not win. As Americans, we can't and won't cower in the face of this senseless hate of what's called anti-Semitism."

"The constitution of the United States guarantees freedom and religion for all faiths. We're so lucky and fortunate to live in a country that protects our rights to live as proud Jews," Goldstein continued. "We're still recovering from the Holocaust. We found a haven to live as free people and yet we're being mowed down like animals like we're in Nazi Germany."

Goldstein and his congregation are expected to address the media Sunday afternoon.
