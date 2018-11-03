PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING

Tree of Life rabbi speaks out week after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting: 'Hate will never win'

EMBED </>More Videos

A week after 11 people were killed in the Tree of Life synagogue, Rabbi Jeffrey Myers said he is still in pain but has found strength from the community. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images, File)

PITTSBURGH --
A week after 11 people were killed in the Tree of Life synagogue, Rabbi Jeffrey Myers said he is still in pain but has found strength from the community.

"It's the sheer immensity of love," Myers told CNN about the outpouring of support from the community. "It gives me hope because it reminds me there are so many good people and this gives me strength to say hate will never win."

In several interviews in the days since the attack, the deadliest attack on Jews in American history, Myers' message was one of strength and love. He implored leaders to tone down their rhetoric. Privately, though, he said chanting the memorial prayer at victim's funerals "takes a piece of my soul away."

"I have no more left to give. My tank's empty," Myers told CNN, adding that he "cried like a baby" after the last funeral.

Though Myers said the Jewish community is worried about another attack, he said he is more angry than scared.

"How dare you defile our holy space. What made you think you could ever do that? How would you feel if someone did that to your mother's house of worship? How would you feel? And those are questions he's going have to deal with," Myers said.

FULL PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING COVERAGE:

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldsynagogueshootinggun violencedeadly shootingfatal shootingpittsburgh synagogue shootingpennsylvaniarabbi
PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING
Triangle Jewish congregations observe first Shabbat since Pittsburgh shooting
Jewish community comes together in Raleigh for Shabbat
Pittsburgh shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
Pittsburgh synagogue suspect due in federal court
Sources: Pittsburgh shooting victim returned to help others
More pittsburgh synagogue shooting
Top Stories
Shooter, 2 killed in Florida yoga studio attack identified
Want to vote early? Saturday is the last day to do so
Uber driver 'creeped out' after passenger shows up at his home
Durham police searching for suspect linked to two robberies
VIDEO: California high school teacher arrested, seen punching student
Pennsylvania Uber driver charged with raping passenger
'He's my hero:' Man mourns baby brother after they were both shot in Carrboro
NC voters 'fired up' for mid-terms, early voting through the roof
Show More
Teen hit by car in Fayetteville
Triangle Jewish congregations observe first Shabbat since Pittsburgh shooting
PHOTOS: These pets are up for adoption at the Animal Protection Society of Durham
Woman shot in head at Fayetteville apartment identified
Teachers dress up 'Make American Great Again' border wall
More News