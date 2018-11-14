ANIMAL RESCUE

Rabbit badly burned in Ventura County wildfire recovering, expected to be okay

EMBED </>More Videos

A badly burned rabbit was discovered in Thousand Oaks, California, and admitted to a Ventura County Animal Services shelter. The animal's fur is visibly singed black, his nose and ears are burnt and the area around his eyes is red. (Ventura County Animal Services)

Danny Clemens
CAMARILLO, Calif. --
A rabbit rescued from a Ventura County wildfire zone is on the mend after being burned over much of his body.

The male rabbit was discovered along the road in Thousand Oaks, California, on Friday and admitted to a Ventura County Animal Services shelter. In photos shared by VCAS, much of the animal's fur is visibly singed black, his nose and ears are burnt and the area around his eyes is red.


In spite of his extensive burns, the rabbit is expected to survive and is improving with each passing day, VCAS told ABC. Members of the society's Bunny Brigade are treating the rabbit with pain medication -- which he takes "like a champ," they said -- and antibiotic eye drops and ointment.

By November 12, the rabbit was moving around and drinking on his own, caretakers said.



His nose is getting better, though his caretakers remain concerned about the amount of smoke he inhaled before he was rescued. The rabbit will soon undergo a surgical consultation where veterinarians will determine how best to treat his burned ears.

The rabbit is just one of the nearly 300 fire-evacuated animals under the care of Ventura County Animal Services in three different shelters. Cash donations are the best way to support VCAS' wildfire relief efforts, the organization said.

Click here for full California wildfire coverage

PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn through Southern California
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Woolsey Firerabbitwild animalswildfireanimal rescuebrush firecaliforniasouthern californiaSimi ValleyVentura County
ANIMAL RESCUE
Horse survives Camp Fire thanks to backyard swimming pool
Woolsey Fire: Reporter helps burned cat get emergency care
Donkey, emu develop special bond after owner abandons them
Wilson animal shelter is over capacity, needs your help
More animal rescue
Top Stories
2 arrested after woman hit from behind, robbed outside TJ Maxx in Wake Forest
Victims in Johnston Co. triple murder were family members, friends of suspect
Here are your 2018 CMA Awards winners
Michael Avenatti arrested for domestic violence in LA
Shocked Lumberton residents remain 'hopeful' missing girl found safe
In DC, Gov. Cooper pitches Congress, Trump administration on hurricane relief
Two months after Florence, rebuilding continues for Robeson residents
Raleigh neighborhood collaborative looks to help displaced fire victims
Show More
NC State adds Jim Valvano name to storied Reynolds Coliseum
Intermittent fasting: What is it and is it right for you?
Yoga studio to stretch into the heart of Raleigh during Christmas Parade
Clayton Riverwalk closed, greenway flooded from recent rainfall
Get a call asking you to confirm a purchase? Don't get scammed
More News