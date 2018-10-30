Rabid bat found in Cary family's home

Halloween decor complete with plastic bats makes for a spooky good time, but when encountered with the real thing and rabid, nonetheless, that's downright frightening.Cary Animal Control is delivering flyers, alerting homeowners on Castlewood Dr. in Cary's Churchill Downs neighborhood that a bat they caught inside one family's kitchen Sunday night tested positive for rabies.None of the adults, children, or cats who live in the home were bitten. The pets were current on their vaccines, but received rabies boosters out of an abundance of caution.Shelley Smith, Cary Animal Control supervisor, said this case is a good reminder that even if you have indoor pets, they need to be vaccinated for times when wildlife gets in.Officers removed and tested 39 bats from Cary homes in 2017, but none of them tested positive for rabies.So far in 2018, Cary has reported three confirmed case of rabies.The last case occurred in September when a fox found on Loch Lomond Circle tested positive for rabies."Especially this time of year, bats are best outside and away from people and pets," said Animal Control Officer Michele Schulz. Schulz noted that Cary Animal Control typically does not respond and remove bats in homes unless found in living areas.Citizens should use caution when dealing with suspicious animals or pets that may have come in contact with a suspicious animal. Wear gloves and other protective clothing when helping injured pets, and stay away from any bodily fluids, especially saliva.Seek help immediately if you or your pets are bitten by any animal, and notify officials as soon as possible. If you suspect a rabid animal, contact Cary Animal Control immediately at (919) 319-4517.