Rabid bat found in Cary family's home

EMBED </>More Videos

On Monday, a bat in Cary tested positive for rabies.

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Halloween decor complete with plastic bats makes for a spooky good time, but when encountered with the real thing and rabid, nonetheless, that's downright frightening.

Cary Animal Control is delivering flyers, alerting homeowners on Castlewood Dr. in Cary's Churchill Downs neighborhood that a bat they caught inside one family's kitchen Sunday night tested positive for rabies.

None of the adults, children, or cats who live in the home were bitten. The pets were current on their vaccines, but received rabies boosters out of an abundance of caution.

Related: Concerns grow over rabies for Wake County pet owners

Shelley Smith, Cary Animal Control supervisor, said this case is a good reminder that even if you have indoor pets, they need to be vaccinated for times when wildlife gets in.

Officers removed and tested 39 bats from Cary homes in 2017, but none of them tested positive for rabies.

So far in 2018, Cary has reported three confirmed case of rabies.

The last case occurred in September when a fox found on Loch Lomond Circle tested positive for rabies.

"Especially this time of year, bats are best outside and away from people and pets," said Animal Control Officer Michele Schulz. Schulz noted that Cary Animal Control typically does not respond and remove bats in homes unless found in living areas.

Citizens should use caution when dealing with suspicious animals or pets that may have come in contact with a suspicious animal. Wear gloves and other protective clothing when helping injured pets, and stay away from any bodily fluids, especially saliva.

Seek help immediately if you or your pets are bitten by any animal, and notify officials as soon as possible. If you suspect a rabid animal, contact Cary Animal Control immediately at (919) 319-4517.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
batsrabiessafetyhealthCaryNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
President Trump plans to end birthright citizenship in U.S.
'Boy Meets World' actor William Daniels foils attempted burglary
3 children killed in crash at school bus stop in Indiana
2 arrested, 1 wanted after dead cat was left at NC grocery store
18-year-old shot in the head during Halloween party identified
Free gas giveaway happening Monday and Tuesday
Sources: Pittsburgh shooting victim returned to help others
Voice your opinion about changes to U.S. 70 in Brier Creek
Show More
Family sues university over student's pancake eating death
'No one likes them:' NC city 'bans' classic Halloween candy
The scariest haunted houses around NC
Get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut this Halloween
Zombie teeth: Woman's false fangs get stuck in her mouth
More News