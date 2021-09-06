abc11 together

The Carying Place hosts 14th annual 'Race to Home' to battle homelessness

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carying Place is hoping to raise $35,000 as it brings together the running and nonprofit communities to battle homelessness.

Hundreds of runners hit the pavement Monday to raise money to help the homelessness crisis in their community.

According to the latest point-in-time survey, Wake County has 769 homeless households right now, including more than 4,000 students.

The Carying Place is an organization designed to help families get into affordable housing and give them the tools to succeed financially.

Last year, the race was virtual.

This year, organizers are excited about the turn out.

"Between COVID and between the housing crisis as I've said and the lack of affordable housing we have seen even more families in dire positions. There is a need for our community to understand that when you hear the words affordable housing it's not a scary thing it is a dire need we all need to do our part," the executive director said.

They will have another opportunity for you to help if you're interested.

Their annual appeal will be in October to December you can head to their website for more details.

