Massive fire burns Rachael Ray's upstate New York home

LAKE LUZERNE, New York -- Rachael Ray's home in upstate New York was damaged after a massive fire.

Video showed the flames tearing through the home in Lake Luzerne on Sunday.

The celebrity chef's spokesperson released a statement saying,

"Hi and thanks for the concern. Rachael, her husband and their dog Bella are safe. The house is unfortunately damaged and we don't yet know to what extent. I am happy to provide updates as I know."

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Ray had been producing her show from her home since the pandemic began.
