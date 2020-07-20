politics

Rachel Scott promoted to ABC News White House Correspondent

A familiar face on ABC11 Eyewitness News has been promoted to ABC News White House Correspondent.

Since January 2019, Rachel Scott has reported news from Washington for ABC11 and other ABC affiliates across the country, as well as various ABC News platforms.

Scott tweeted a picture of herself in the front row of the White House briefing room.

"First time having a seat inside the White House briefing room yesterday," she wrote on Twitter. "A picture my late grandfather whose own grandparents were born into slavery would have framed."



Scott is a 2015 graduate of the University of Southern California Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

She began her career at ABC News as a Production Associate for ABC News Live in 2016 and while working full-time as a Producer for GMA Digital, she took on an additional role as an on-air Correspondent for ABC's New Haven affiliate, covering weekend news in the region, according an email to the staff from ABC News President James Goldston.

"She is an exceptional reporter with an unwavering dedication to great journalism, keen ability to handle fast-breaking news and considerable skills for juggling multiple assignments," said Goldston.

Scott attended high school outside Los Angeles, in Diamond Bar, according to the Diamond Bar High School website.

