Duke University investigating racist flyer pinned to Black History Month bulletin board

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke University is investigating a racist flyer found on March 20 pinned to a Black History Month bulletin board.
The flyer appeared to be a toxicology report from George Floyd's autopsy with handwritten notes commenting on the May 2020 incident where a police officer kneeled on Floyd's neck for nearly 9 minutes prior to his death.
Floyd's death while in police custody launched a renewed focus on police brutality and racial injustice in America.
Duke University said it is working to determine who put up the flyer and why.
In the meantime, the university warned students that racist actions like this could result in sanctions or other punishments. The findings of the investigation and any possible punishments will be handled publicly in accordance with recent policy changes related to bias incidents.
In the summer of 2020, a summer working group comprised of students, faculty and staff developed a hate and bias policy in an effort to support a more inclusive campus.
