A Raeford 15-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder after police said he shot someone over the weekend.It happened on Saturday at 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of West Palmer Road.When officers arrived, they found a victim with a single gunshot wound to the chest.The victim was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he died from his injuries.That man has been identified as Steven Lamar Callaway Jr., of Raeford.The juvenile was also charged with possession of a handgun by a minor and discharging a firearm within city limits.The teen is being held at an out of county juvenile facility on no bond.