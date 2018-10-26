Raeford family of four loses everything in house fire

A family of four is without a place to live after their home was consumed by flames Thursday evening.It happened in Raeford along Bugle Call Drive.Puppy Creek fire officials are working to pinpoint the origin of the blaze.Officials told ABC11 once they got on the scene the left side of the home was engulfed in flames.The blaze spread from the first floor to the second quickly.Once the fire was put out, crews walked through the home three times to make sure they could not find anyone.