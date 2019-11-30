Raeford hospital on overnight lockdown after shooting victim arrives

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting put the Health Pavilion at Cape Fear Valley Hoke Healthcare on lockdown overnight.

Investigators said someone was shot somewhere in Hoke County and the victim drove themselves to the hospital in Raeford, leading to that lockdown.

Sheriff's deputies put up crime scene tape to make sure no one entered the emergency room.

So far, authorities have released few details on their investigation.
