FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A car crash shut down Raeford Road between Skibo and Revere streets in Fayetteville on Sunday morning.It happened just before 1:30 a.m. when the car struck a power pole causing low-hanging wires.The driver sustained minor injuries.The road was closed while crews made repairs. The road reopened shortly after 11 a.m.