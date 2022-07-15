most wanted

Mexican narco kingpin Rafael Caro Quintero, wanted for 1985 killing of DEA agent, captured in Mexico

He had been wanted over the murder of Enrique "Kiki" Camarena, whose capture was dramatized in the Netflix show "Narcos."
EMBED <>More Videos

Mexico captures infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero

MEXICO CITY -- Infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, who was behind the killing of a U.S. DEA agent in 1985, has been captured by Mexican forces nearly a decade after walking out of a Mexican prison and returning to drug trafficking, an official with Mexico's navy confirmed Friday.

This image released by the FBI shows the wanted poster for Rafael Caro-Quintero, who was behind the killing of a U.S. DEA agent in 1985.

FBI via AP, File



The source was not authorized to speak publicly and agreed to confirm the action only if not quoted by name. No further details about the capture were immediately available.

Caro Quintero walked free in 2013 after 28 years in prison when a court overturned his 40-year sentence for the 1985 kidnapping and killing of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena. The brutal murder marked a low point in U.S.-Mexico relations. Camarena was working at the agency's Guadalajara office at the time, after previously working out of the field offices in Fresno, California and his hometown of Calexico, California.

Caro Quintero, the former leader of the Guadalajara cartel, had since returned to drug trafficking and unleashed bloody turf battles in the northern Mexico border state of Sonora.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has maintained that he is not interested in detaining drug lords and prefers to avoid violence.

An appeals court overturned Caro Quintero's verdict, but the Supreme Court upheld the sentence. It was too late by then; Caro Quintero was spirited off in a waiting vehicle.

He was on the FBI's most wanted list, with a $20 million reward for his capture through the State Department's Narcotics Rewards Program. He was added to the FBI's top 10 most wanted list in 2018.

Caro Quintero was one of the primary suppliers of heroin, cocaine, and marijuana to the United States in the late 1970s. He blamed Camarena for a raid on a marijuana plantation in 1984. In 1985, Camarena was kidnapped in Guadalajara, allegedly on orders from Caro Quintero. His tortured body was found a month later.

The DEA did not immediately comment.

Attorney General Merrick Garland released a statement on the capture of Rafael Caro-Quintero:

"There is no hiding place for anyone who kidnaps, tortures, and murders American law enforcement. We are deeply grateful to Mexican authorities for their capture and arrest of Rafael Caro-Quintero. Today's arrest is the culmination of tireless work by DEA and their Mexican partners to bring Caro-Quintero to justice for his alleged crimes, including the torture and execution of DEA Special Agent Enrique 'Kiki' Camarena. We will be seeking his immediate extradition to the United States so he can be tried for these crimes in the very justice system Special Agent Camarena died defending. We join in mourning the 14 Mexican servicemembers who gave their lives in service to their country and extend our condolences to the loved ones they left behind."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mexicomexicosearcharrestfugitivefbimost wantedu.s. & worlddrugs
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MOST WANTED
Officers look for suspects who stole school generator in Spring lake
DNA test reveals woman's dad wanted by FBI for murder
$5M reward offered for US citizen on terror list
Human-trafficking suspect on ICE's most wanted list caught in Detroit
TOP STORIES
Arrest made in Chapel Hill apartment shooting
UNC settles lawsuit with Nikole Hannah-Jones
Raleigh based restaurant sets goal to raise money to benefit Ukraine
Parents are expected to spend more on school supplies, report says
NC couple with home warranty frustrations get new appliances
Inhalable Vaccine in development at NC State University
Raleigh restaurant owner paying workers $20 per hour
Show More
Residents talk about the future of transportation in the Triangle
Ivana Trump's cause of death released by medical examiner
Bullet landed in outfield at youth baseball game shooting: Police
Suicide prevention hotline number transitions to 988
Volunteers build playset for 5-year-old with cancer
More TOP STORIES News