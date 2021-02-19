Community & Events

Raleigh marks Unity Day with COVID-19 Care Package Drive Thru Giveaway on Saturday

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Unity Day is Saturday and the city of Raleigh is celebrating the day in a much different way because of the pandemic.

Normally, the city marks the day with an event full of entertainment, but this year, it will hold a COVID-19 care package drive-thru giveaway at Southeast Raleigh High School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Volunteers and members of Unify Raleigh prepared the packages for the event. The packages include food, PPE, blankets, items for children and resources for families.

"It's open to anybody who is in need, but we are focused on the ZIP code right there in southeast Raleigh that has been the hardest hit," explained Dr. Audrea Caesar, Executive Director of Raleigh Human Relations Commission.

In November 2020, southeast Raleigh ZIP code 27610 was leading North Carolina with COVID-19 cases.

"Our theme this year is hashtag unify Raleigh," Caesar said.

"It's really just to bring people together and to remind people that we're still working in the community to combat COVID, and also to deal with the disparities that have been here prior to COVID happening," she added.

Unify Raleigh's COVID-19 Care Package Drive-Thru Giveaway is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Southeast Raleigh High, 2600 Rock Quarry Road. It is first-come, first-served.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighcoronaviruspandemiccommunitydonationsraleigh news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mrs. North Carolina, 80 other pageant contestants stranded in Texas
One dead in shooting at Chapel Hill apartment complex
LATEST: Wake Co. accepting Group 3 vaccine requests Monday
Troubleshooter helps Durham woman after spa keeps charging her
New guidance give providers leeway to turn away out-of-state vaccine seekers
Working from home saves money for workers and businesses
Cancer patients 'frustrated' by revised state vaccine priorities
Show More
Durham Police investigate after man shot and killed on NC 55
House Democrats unveil full $1.9 trillion stimulus bill
Body cam shows police bust women dressed as 'grannies' to get vaccine
6 kids among 9 hurt in apartment gas explosion, cause under investigation
WEATHER: Brighter days ahead!
More TOP STORIES News