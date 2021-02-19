Raleigh marks Unity Day with COVID-19 Care Package Drive Thru Giveaway on Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Unity Day is Saturday and the city of Raleigh is celebrating the day in a much different way because of the pandemic.
Normally, the city marks the day with an event full of entertainment, but this year, it will hold a COVID-19 care package drive-thru giveaway at Southeast Raleigh High School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Volunteers and members of Unify Raleigh prepared the packages for the event. The packages include food, PPE, blankets, items for children and resources for families.
"It's open to anybody who is in need, but we are focused on the ZIP code right there in southeast Raleigh that has been the hardest hit," explained Dr. Audrea Caesar, Executive Director of Raleigh Human Relations Commission.
In November 2020, southeast Raleigh ZIP code 27610 was leading North Carolina with COVID-19 cases.
"Our theme this year is hashtag unify Raleigh," Caesar said.
"It's really just to bring people together and to remind people that we're still working in the community to combat COVID, and also to deal with the disparities that have been here prior to COVID happening," she added.
Unify Raleigh's COVID-19 Care Package Drive-Thru Giveaway is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Southeast Raleigh High, 2600 Rock Quarry Road. It is first-come, first-served.
