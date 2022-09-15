WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Tentative railway agreement reached, averting strike, President Joe Biden says

AP logo
2 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden says a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached, averting a potentially devastating strike before the pivotal midterm elections.

Biden said in a statement Thursday the tentative deal "will keep our critical rail system working and avoid disruption of our economy."

The president says the agreement is "an important win for our economy and the American people" and calls it "a win for tens of thousands of rail workers."

The Democratic president says the rail workers will get better pay, improved working conditions and "peace of mind around their health care costs." Biden also calls the agreement "a victory for railway companies."

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.