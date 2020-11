Heavy rain causes flooding on I-440, other major roads

EMBED >More News Videos The latest weather headlines from the ABC11 weather team.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a day of heavy rainfall Wednesday, more precipitation fell throughout the ABC11 viewing area Thursday morning, causing major problems on some roads.The entire viewing area is under a Flash Flood Watch until 7 p.m.; that's because even more rain is expected to fall in the coming hours. The heaviest rain for Thursday is expected to fall between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.Areas along the I-95 corridor got the heaviest rain Wednesday and are due for another soaking.On I-440, two lanes of traffic were closed due to ponding. ABC11 cameras captured crews working to remove a car from waist-deep water.In Nash County, a stretch of Highway 301 close to Tarboro Road was closed near Rocky Mount. In Johnston County, Old Route 22 near Beulahtown Road was underwater. Parts of Interstate 95 near Wilson were closed on Wednesday night. Schools opted to move all classes online in Johnston, Nash, Wilson and Edgecombe counties due to area flooding.In western North Carolina, there were mudslides and water rescues underway on Thursday morning.