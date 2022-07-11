Another rainy, gloomy day in central NC leaves many areas flooded

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- From Wake County to Johnston County, another day of rain kept most people inside on Sunday as parts of trails and roads were flooded.The Neuse River at Smithfield was close to reaching minor flooding at 15 ft. as of 8 p.m. on Sunday. The National Weather Service forecasts the river level to reach another foot more, at 16 ft. sometime overnight.Slick roads and steady rainfall was the view for most drivers on U.S. Highway 70 to Johnston County on Sunday.The Riverwalk on the Neuse Greenway in Clayton was closed due to flooding, and parts of the trail in Smithfield were flooded as well.Over in Wake County, the portion of Wait Avenue and N.C. 98 in Wake Forest were reduced to one lane on Sunday due to erosion after flooding from Saturday night's heavy rain."Engineers will assess the situation today but there is no timetable on when both lanes will reopen," the town of Wake Forest said.The rain is expected to move out overnight but the clouds will hang around throughout the morning hours of Monday according to Steve Stewart. The Triangle will get the chance to dry some before more storms expected on Wednesday.