Raleigh apartment fire leaves family of 6 without home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An apartment fire in Raleigh has left six people without a place to live.

Flames broke out in the apartment in the 7300 block of Gumwood Lane just before 8 p.m. Friday.

No one was hurt.

Abbes Mansour-Hafifi said he was inside visiting his sister and having dinner with his 9-year-old son when they smelled smoke coming from the bedroom.

He then went to check it out and discovered the dresser on fire.

"We saw fire from the bottom drawer of that dresser," Mansour-Hafifi said. "And we tried to take it down, or stop the fire. We took the drawer to actually the bathroom to the tap. But we couldn't stop it, so I had to call 911 and left the apartment".

Fire investigators ruled it accidental.

Two units were left uninhabitable. The Red Cross is helping the family.
