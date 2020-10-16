Raleigh apartment fire sends 4 people to the hospital for treatment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An apartment on Stonehenge Drive caught fire Friday morning in Raleigh.

Raleigh Fire Department sent multiple units to try and extinguish the fire.

The fire sent four people to the hospital; more were treated for smoke inhalation and other maladies at the scene.

One apartment resident told ABC11 she and her boyfriend woke up to the pungent smell of smoke. They said they opened their front door and got hit with a wall of black smoke.

"It was very scary for us...I've never experienced something like this."

They then went to their balcony and screamed for help. Firefighters were able to get a ladder up to their balcony and get them to safety.

The apartment complex is located on Stonehenge Drive about 1,000 feet east of where that road intersects with Creedmoor Road.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighfireapartment firefire rescue
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: For 2nd day, NC reports highest single-day case increase
Supporters line up to see Vice President Pence in Selma
WEATHER: Cold front will bring temps in the 40s overnight
COVID-19 blamed in death of St. Aug's president
14-year-old recognized for COVID-19 treatment research
Chris Christie: 'I was wrong' not to wear mask in White House
Durham police search for suspect in crash that killed 19-year-old
Show More
47-year breast cancer survivor amazes her family
Fact check: Rhetoric from Trump, Biden in the non-debate
Rain could hamper second day of early voting
102-year-old woman survives COVID-19 hospitalization
Teen with toy gun killed during attempted robbery, deputies say
More TOP STORIES News