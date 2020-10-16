Raleigh apartment fire sends 4 people to the hospital for treatment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An apartment on Stonehenge Drive caught fire Friday morning in Raleigh.Raleigh Fire Department sent multiple units to try and extinguish the fire.The fire sent four people to the hospital; more were treated for smoke inhalation and other maladies at the scene.One apartment resident told ABC11 she and her boyfriend woke up to the pungent smell of smoke. They said they opened their front door and got hit with a wall of black smoke."It was very scary for us...I've never experienced something like this."They then went to their balcony and screamed for help. Firefighters were able to get a ladder up to their balcony and get them to safety.The apartment complex is located on Stonehenge Drive about 1,000 feet east of where that road intersects with Creedmoor Road.