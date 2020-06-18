Prominent Raleigh defense attorney killed while crossing street

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Gary Presnell, a well-known and respected Raleigh defense attorney, was killed in a traffic accident Wednesday afternoon.

Presnell was crossing Wilmington Street in Raleigh when he was hit by a car, according to a police report.

According to police, he was in a marked crosswalk when he was hit.

The driver, Rosa McLean, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
