Prominent Raleigh defense attorney killed while crossing street

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Gary Presnell, a well-known and respected Raleigh defense attorney, was killed in a traffic accident Wednesday afternoon.Presnell was crossing Wilmington Street in Raleigh when he was hit by a car, according to a police report.According to police, he was in a marked crosswalk when he was hit.The driver, Rosa McLean, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.