College baseball player from Raleigh injures spine in boating accident

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A college baseball player from Raleigh was seriously injured in a boating accident off the North Carolina coast.

According to the Post and Courier, a newspaper based in Charleston, South Carolina, Grant Smith is in the hospital with injuries to his spinal cord.

Smith is a pitcher at College of Charleston. He is from Raleigh, where he graduated from Wake Forest High School in 2017.

According to the newspaper, Smith was boating near Wrightsville Beach with his family and friends on Memorial Day when the accident happened.

He reportedly dove into shallow water. His coach Chad Holbrook said some of Smith's teammates pulled him from the water after he was injured.

Smith was rushed to the hospital for surgery.
