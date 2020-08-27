In truck named 'Goliath,' Raleigh-based U.S. Veterans Corps provides disaster relief to Louisiana following Hurricane Laura

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh-based nonprofit, U.S. Veterans Corps is in Louisiana to help with disaster relief after Hurricane Laura made landfall Thursday morning near Cameron.

Volunteers with the organization arrived ahead of the storm in a truck nicknamed Goliath. They waited for the storm to pass before moving in to help anyone they could.

"The rest of the week, basically we are going to people that need to be taken out," said U.S. Veterans Corps volunteer and veteran Leonard Harrison. "We're heading to an area right now that's flooded. And luckily, Goliath can go into three or four feet of water, no problem. So, we're gonna just travel over there and do what we got to do, and get these people that want to get out."

WATCH: NC groups send BBQ to feel Laura victims
EMBED More News Videos

Ford's is contributing about seven to eight pallets of food that Operation BBQ will drive down to Louisiana to set up and feed those in need.



The organization provides disaster relief often and approaches each mission with their military training.

"We sent out an advanced team just like we're in the military, an advanced party," said Andrew Ladner, director of the U.S. Veterans Corps. "And then back here in the rear is where you collect supplies anywhere from one week to two weeks."

The group is collecting supplies at Harley Davidson locations in Raleigh and Fayetteville.

Ladner said donations can also be made to the U.S. Veterans Corps to aid in relief.
