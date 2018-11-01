Raleigh boy expected to recover after being hit by car while trick-or-treating

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
An 11-year-old boy is expected to recover after being hit by a car while trick-or-treating Wednesday night.

Giovanni Isidro Gutierrez is currently listed in serious condition in the pediatric intensive care unit at WakeMed.

His stepdad told ABC11 on Thursday that the boy suffered many injuries, including a broken leg.

The boy was hit as he was crossing North New Hope Road at Dansey Drive in Raleigh.

According to the police report, he ran across a dark part of the road where there was not a crosswalk. The driver didn't see him.

"He's been hit," the 911 caller told dispatchers. "I think he's dead. I don't know if he's dead or he's been hit."

Gutierrez's stepdad said he's expected to pull through.

While ABC11 was at the scene Thursday and saw several people cross the road in the same area.

The closest crosswalks are at Louisburg Road -- three-tenths of a mile away -- and Capital Boulevard -- a half-mile away.
