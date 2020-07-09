Man charged with assault, kidnapping after hostage situation in Raleigh neighborhood

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man was arrested after a large police presence gathered in a southeast Raleigh neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Police gathered at a home along the 3400 block of Mackinac Island Lane near Rock Quarry Road and Battle Bridge Road. Brandon Barron was part of a domestic incident with a woman where she was held against her will, according to Raleigh police. A hostage situation followed after authorities arrived.

The woman was taken to WakeMed for evaluation.

Barron was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, first-degree kidnapping and discharging a firearm.

Neighbors who were evacuated from their homes tell ABC11 that they heard gunshots come from the home.


ABC11 Eyewitness news saw a person being taken out of the house on a stretcher. A Mobile Command Center was spotted along with a SWAT team at the scene.

