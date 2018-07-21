Raleigh building evacuated after carbon monoxide leak, parts of W Johnson Street closed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Crews are still on the scene of a carbon monoxide leak near 510 Glenwood Avenue.
W Johnson Street from Glenwood Avenue to North West Street is closed.
Raleigh fire officials said a call came in at 12:58 when an alarm went off with higher than normal readings.
Two workers were treated by EMS but were not transported to the hospital, police said.
