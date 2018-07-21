Raleigh building evacuated after carbon monoxide leak, parts of W Johnson Street closed

510 Glenwood building @Glenwood_South evacuated. Sime workers being treated for carbon monoxide poisoning. pic.twitter.com/DSkgkaEYF8 — RaleighDLA (@RaleighDLA) July 21, 2018

Crews are still on the scene of a carbon monoxide leak near 510 Glenwood Avenue.W Johnson Street from Glenwood Avenue to North West Street is closed.Raleigh fire officials said a call came in at 12:58 when an alarm went off with higher than normal readings.Two workers were treated by EMS but were not transported to the hospital, police said.