CARBON MONOXIDE

Raleigh building evacuated after carbon monoxide leak, parts of W Johnson Street closed

Authorities are still on the scene of a carbon monoxide leak near 510 Glenwood Avenue. (@RaleighDLA)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Crews are still on the scene of a carbon monoxide leak near 510 Glenwood Avenue.

W Johnson Street from Glenwood Avenue to North West Street is closed.

Raleigh fire officials said a call came in at 12:58 when an alarm went off with higher than normal readings.
Two workers were treated by EMS but were not transported to the hospital, police said.
Related Topics:
carbon monoxidegas leakRaleigh
