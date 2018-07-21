510 Glenwood building @Glenwood_South evacuated. Sime workers being treated for carbon monoxide poisoning. pic.twitter.com/DSkgkaEYF8 — RaleighDLA (@RaleighDLA) July 21, 2018

Residents were evacuated from a building in the Glenwood South neighborhood following a carbon monoxide leak on Saturday.West Johnson Street from Glenwood Avenue to North West Street is currently closed.Raleigh fire officials said a call came in at 12:58 p.m. when an alarm went off with higher than normal readings.The carbon monoxide spike was reported to be the result of workers using a propane tool in the basement.Two workers were treated by EMS but were not transported to the hospital, police said.