RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Residents were evacuated from a building in the Glenwood South neighborhood following a carbon monoxide leak on Saturday.
West Johnson Street from Glenwood Avenue to North West Street is currently closed.
Raleigh fire officials said a call came in at 12:58 p.m. when an alarm went off with higher than normal readings.
The carbon monoxide spike was reported to be the result of workers using a propane tool in the basement.
Two workers were treated by EMS but were not transported to the hospital, police said.
510 Glenwood building @Glenwood_South evacuated. Sime workers being treated for carbon monoxide poisoning. pic.twitter.com/DSkgkaEYF8— RaleighDLA (@RaleighDLA) July 21, 2018