Raleigh building evacuated after carbon monoxide leak, parts of West Johnson Street closed

Raleigh building evacuated after carbon monoxide leak, parts of W Johnson Street closed (WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Residents were evacuated from a building in the Glenwood South neighborhood following a carbon monoxide leak on Saturday.

West Johnson Street from Glenwood Avenue to North West Street is currently closed.

Raleigh fire officials said a call came in at 12:58 p.m. when an alarm went off with higher than normal readings.

The carbon monoxide spike was reported to be the result of workers using a propane tool in the basement.

Two workers were treated by EMS but were not transported to the hospital, police said.
