Raleigh residents vote in survey how to spend $1 million in capital projects

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Raleigh is placing a million dollars in a pot and asking residents to decide how to spend the money to improve their neighborhoods. A new survey is open right now.

People can vote on the capital improvement projects they liked to see.

The pulse of each community is different, so it's up to the residents what they want or need in their backyard. Some of the options could be fixing cracked sidewalks, adding a dog park, setting aside land for a community garden, or building a fitness station.

"I think this is fantastic. (It's) definitely to get the voice of the residents," said Raleigh resident Jackie Lyles.

She lives in Brier Creek and would like to see more activities for her family of five.

"Something maybe STEM education related (or) playgrounds," said Lyles.

Raleigh's upcoming capital budget is a little more than $490 million. A million dollars from that pool of money is going to be divvied up among the city's five districts and each district will get $200,000.

The money is going to be spent in the next fiscal year.

1,800 people have voted in the survey so far and Raleigh leaders want more people to weight in on the funds.

"It's giving folks real power in real money. Folks are able to do road projects that they want to see in their communities - whether it's a dog park, whether a tool sharing program, photojournaling - if they want to see more pickleball courts," said Raleigh Budget Director Sadia Sattar.

Eric Davis lives by Fletcher Park and would love nothing more than to see a temporary dog park become a permanent fixture for his eight-year-old Boykin Spaniel named Tollman.

"It's wonderful. We just love being here and spending the day," said Davis.

Residents have until December 31 to vote in the survey.