Raleigh's Chavis Park host first-ever cornhole tournament

Prizes were presented to the top three teams in the tournament.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh's Chavis Park hosted its first-ever cornhole tournament Saturday.

The event was a double elimination tournament, following the American Cornhole Association rules, with 24 teams.

"It just brings people o our park. We have a lot to offer here at Chavis, with our splash pad and playground, and various events and programs," Dana Brown, Event Director at Chavis Park said. " So just bringing different items and different programs, and different events to Chavis, we get to bring people to Chavis and that is what we hope to do.

Prizes were presented to the top three teams in the tournament.

ALSO SEE: Durham County Social Services hosts job fair for open 'critical jobs'