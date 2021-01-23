peeping tom

Owner of popular Christmas light display in Raleigh accused of secretly installing recording devices in bathroom stall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The owner of a Raleigh Christmas light display is facing peeping charges on Friday after being accused of installing a recording device to record women in a bathroom stall.

Lin Honeycutt, 64, of Raleigh is accused of installing devices at Fieldstream Farm Christmas Light Festival along the 8000 block of Old Stage Road, according to the Wake County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they become aware of the incident earlier this week after one person found a recording device in a bathroom stall and reported it to investigators.

Honeycutt was taken into custody by Wake County deputies on Friday afternoon and now faces a felony count of secret peeping.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the incident.

