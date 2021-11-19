Downtown Raleigh readies for parade day before anticipated event

The annual Raleigh Christmas Parade returns this year after a virtual event due to the COVID pandemic in 2020.
Friday, crews began putting up gates to mark off the parade routes. The parade is one of the largest in the Southeast.
The weather is expected to be cold Saturday morning, so ABC11 anchor Amber Rupinta recommends bundling up to keep holiday spirits bright.
The parade kicks off Saturday at 9:30 a.m. with a pre-show hosted by Lauren Johnson and Big Weather Don Schwenneker. The parade runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Raleigh Christmas Parade 2021
Watch on ABC11 Eyewitness News to win prizes with our Secret Santa Sweepstakes. Special guests will include ABC News correspondent Will Reeve and Queen of Gospel Ms. Shirley Caesar.