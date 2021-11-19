Raleigh Christmas Parade

Downtown Raleigh readies for parade day before anticipated event

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

`It's almost here! The Raleigh Christmas Parade

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's beginning to look a lot like the Holidays in downtown Raleigh.

The annual Raleigh Christmas Parade returns this year after a virtual event due to the COVID pandemic in 2020.

Friday, crews began putting up gates to mark off the parade routes. The parade is one of the largest in the Southeast.

EMBED More News Videos

Final prep is underway for the Raleigh Christmas Parade. Diane Wilson has some tips for when you come out Saturday morning.



The weather is expected to be cold Saturday morning, so ABC11 anchor Amber Rupinta recommends bundling up to keep holiday spirits bright.

The parade kicks off Saturday at 9:30 a.m. with a pre-show hosted by Lauren Johnson and Big Weather Don Schwenneker. The parade runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Raleigh Christmas Parade 2021

Watch on ABC11 Eyewitness News to win prizes with our Secret Santa Sweepstakes. Special guests will include ABC News correspondent Will Reeve and Queen of Gospel Ms. Shirley Caesar.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighshop localparadeholidaychristmas paradechristmasraleigh christmas parade
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE
ABC11 Together's 35th Annual Food Drive
What you need to know: ABC11 LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade
Shop Local: Gabi's Grounds, a local coffee shop
Food Lion donates $100,000 to NC food bank
TOP STORIES
UNC reports three sexual assaults at Granville Towers since August
Driver charged in crash that killed Knightdale police officer
Woman struck by van, seriously injured in Fayetteville
Wake County tenants, landlords waiting months for assistance
Biden revives program to help legal immigrants in NC reunite families
Label company bringing good jobs to fast-growing Fuquay-Varina
Show More
Cherokee fight to preserve native language
No charges against officer in Person Co. Courthouse shooting, DA says
Autopsy released for 2 Hoke County teens found dead in truck
1 Air Force pilot dead, 2 injured, after Texas runway mishap
I-Team digs into data on pollutants in minority communities
More TOP STORIES News