Behind the scenes: Crews and performers prepare for 2022 ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade

Crews and performers prepare to bring the 78th ABC11 LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh to life on Saturday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- All of the hard work it takes to bring the 78th ABC11 LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh to life will pay off on Saturday.

From production crews working overnight on Friday to bring the parade to viewers at home, to dancers as young as five rehearsing on Friday hours before the holiday season kicks off in Raleigh.

"We are absolutely expecting to be one of the largest parades yet because of the energy," Shop Local Raleigh executive director Jennifer Martin said. "People are ready to come back, we've got an even bigger parade than we ever had before, the forecast is wonderful, and we think we're going to have a great day here in downtown Raleigh."

For the CC & Company Dance Complex, they started rehearsing in October.

"The week they were wearing Halloween costumes, we started learning Christmas parade choreography," executive core director Summer Fare said.

The hours put in by the two-hundred dancers are a "Claus" for celebration after step, after shake in rehearsals at dance studios and parking lots to bring in the Christmas spirit on Saturday.

"Whenever you see them dance down the street, the joy that they bring, that they have, doing all of their moves just exudes out of every single one of them," Fare said. "It's so much fun to see the joy from the littlest dancers that we have to our graduating seniors."

Seniors like Rosie Kennel, 17, looked back on her performances for eleven Christmas parades.

"It's a little nostalgic because it's my last time in the parade (this year), so it's a little sad," Kennel said. "But it's also one of my favorite times of the year."

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is dancing out loud for all to hear.

"We like to incorporate a lot of hip hop, a lot of upbeat music, and we also have some elements of jazz, and a lot of Mariah Carey," Ethan Schwab, 17, said. "Definitely going to try to get a lot of sleep tonight. I know I'm going to be freezing in the morning, but once I start dancing I'll be fine."