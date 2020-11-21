Raleigh Christmas Parade Celebration: How to watch performances by Train, Meghan Trainor and more

The 2-hour special starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 21. Watch it live on ABC11 and here on ABC11.com at 10 a.m. on November 21. It will also be available on the ABC11 North Carolina app for your connected TV throughout the holiday season so your family can enjoy the performances anytime.
It will feature new Christmas music from Train, Meghan Trainor, local American Idol contestant Franklin Boone, Raleigh's own Broadway Actor John Arthur Greene, Disney's music group DCapella, and many more local artists as well! The celebration will include local performances by Miss North Carolina, the NC Master Chorale, the Raleigh Boy Choir, local high school bands, dance groups and so much more. Don't miss Ira David Wood as Ebenezer Scrooge, from Raleigh's Theater in the Park, as he plots to stop Christmas from coming! You'll get holiday safety tips from WakeMed Children's Hospital and a special performance at Ruggero Piano.
Tune in for the debut of a new "Jingle Bells" music video from LeithCars.com produced by J. Pelham and featuring local artists Imani Pressley, Lena Jackson, DL Zene and Justin Mitchell!
Viewers will also have the chance to win great prizes just by watching for the Secret Santa Word.
So grab a cup of hot chocolate and your favorite Christmas jammies, and join us for the celebration.