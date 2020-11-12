Raleigh Christmas Parade

Watch the ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade to win the Secret Word Sweepstakes

It's your chance to win some great prizes!

Watch the ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade Celebration presented by Shop Local Raleigh on ABC11, ABC11.com and the ABC11 North Carolina streaming app, starting at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 20. Look out for the Secret Santa word and use that for your chance to win, enter below! You'll have until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, November 20 to enter.

Prizes include:

  • A diamond necklace from Raleigh Diamond Fine Jewelry
  • A silver, 128GB iPhone 13 Pro
  • A $500 shopDisney gift card
  • A Family Four Pack to the Dec. 10 performance of 'Theatre in the Park Presents: A Christmas Carol' (two winners)


You can read the rules for this sweepstakes here.



