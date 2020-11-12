Raleigh Christmas Parade

Watch the ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade to win

You have a chance to win some great prizes, all from the comfort of your own home!

All you have to do is watch the ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade Celebration presented by Shop Local Raleigh on ABC11 and right here on ABC11.com. The 2-hour special starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 21. Look out for the Secret Santa word and use that for your chance to win. You'll have until 11:59 p.m. Saturday, November 21 to enter.

Prizes include:

  • Grand Prize: A 2-carat diamond pendant necklace from Raleigh Diamond Fine Jewelry
  • A complete professional Christmas light package for your home from NCChristmasLights.com
  • A gold, 128GB iPhone 12 Pro
  • A DJ station from Disney's DCappella music group
  • An animatronic "The Child" toy (aka Baby Yoda) from Disney's The Mandalorian
  • A $20 Spotify gift card and a DCappella music group CD


You can read the rules for this sweepstakes here.
