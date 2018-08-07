Raleigh contractor arrested after state fraud investigation

EMBED </>More Videos

A Charlotte man was arrested after state investigators said he scammed nine families out of nearly $70,000.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A Charlotte man was arrested after state investigators said he scammed nine families out of nearly $70,000.

Ricardo Romero, 34, is accused of taking insurance payments from nine households, seven in Wake County and two in Harnett, and not completing any work.

Consumers said the owner of Above and Beyond Roofing allowed his workers to perform free roof inspections following Hurricane Matthew; however, once contracts were signed, he grabbed the money and never bought supplies or worked on their homes.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Authorities estimate the amount paid by the nine households totaled $69,350.63.

In July, special agents from the Department of Insurance's Criminal Investigations Division started looking into Romero's bank statements and company.

Officials said he turned himself in Monday night.

He's charged with nine felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense and nine misdemeanor counts of failing to work after being paid.

An investigation is still ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftfraudbusinessraleigh newswake county newsharnett county newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family and friends gather to remember young mother killed in Durham
Woman helps man short on cash at Wawa, finds out he's Keith Urban
Wake taxpayers sound off on $1 billion bond package for schools, parks
Fayetteville Police search for 2 men in armed robbery of Cook Out restaurant
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Moore County crash
Do you recognize this urn that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach?
Man, child killed in fiery crash on Louisburg Road in Raleigh
NASCAR chairman taking leave of absence after DWI, drug arrest
Show More
Expungement clinic in Fayetteville aims to get convictions cleared
Judge prevents finalizing North Carolina ballots for now
QB Surratt, 12 other UNC football players to miss games following NCAA violation
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
Durham adopts resolution to protect women against discrimination
More News