Raleigh Convention Center officials look for public input on expansion

Those in attendance will get the chance to hear what is driving the need for expansion and share thoughts on three external design options.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Convention Center is expanding and officials in charge of the project want your input.

On Thursday evening, those in attendance will get the chance to hear what is driving the need for expansion and share thoughts on three external design options.

Plans call for an additional 500,000 square feet of meeting space that includes 50,000 and 30,000 square foot flex halls.

The plans would also the OMNI hotel as an anchor for the expansion that is expected to include 550 guest rooms and 55,000 square feet of meeting space.

According to the Raleigh Convention Center, between 2018 and 2020 45% of their lost business was due to lack of hotel inventory.

Currently there are just 929 hotel rooms within walking distance to the convention center. A figure that is less than what is available in Nashville and Austin.

Construction for the expansion is expected to be finished by 2029.