Raleigh corrections officer arrested on assault charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A corrections officer at Central Prison in Raleigh is on the wrong side of the bars after being charged with assault on Saturday.

Michael McKenzie, 42, of Raleigh was arrested for felony assault by strangulation and assault on a female.

Raleigh officials confirmed the incident did not occur while he was at work
He is being held at the Central Prison with no bail.

ABC11 is working to get more information on McKenzie's arrest.
