Raleigh couple charged after failing to provide medical care to child suffering from burns, lacerated liver

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh couple is facing child abuse charges after failing to get medical care for a 6-year-old girl who had burns on her legs and a lacerated liver Thursday morning.According to warrants from the Raleigh Police Department, the 26-year-old mother of the child, Marisa Townsend, and her 28-year-old boyfriend Brandon Sherrod Glover, failed to give the child proper medical care.The child is OK and is in the care of other family members.Townsend is being held at the Wake County Jail with a $1 million bond while Glover is being held at the Wake County Detention Center with a $35,000 bond.