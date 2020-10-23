Raleigh police searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A search is underway in Raleigh after a person was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash Friday night.Raleigh Police Department officers responded to the incident just before 6:40 p.m. near the intersection of Crabtree Boulevard and Timber Drive.Authorities have not identified the victim at this time.There is no description of the suspect vehicle or driver.Anyone with information on the crash or has information on the vehicle is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 834-4357.