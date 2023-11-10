68-year-old man killed in crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after one person was killed and another person was injured in a crash Friday.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, Rodney Lee, 38, was driving a Chevrolet Traverse on Spring Forest Road along with a woman and three juvenile passengers. Lee then ran a red light and hit a Ford Focus driven by Mary Garris, 67, who was turning left onto Green Road. Mary Garris and her passenger Mark Garris,66, were taken to the hospital.

Mark Garris died from injuries.

Police said Lee was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to stop at a steady red light.