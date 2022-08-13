Teen killed in shooting that led to crash in Raleigh identified

Raleigh Police are investigating a crash where a person was found dead late Friday afternoon on Kissimmee Lane.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police have identified a teen who was shot and killed before crashing his car Friday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a crash on the 5400 block of Kissimmee Lane at around 5:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Jahar handse'm Hill, 18, with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Raleigh police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

There are no more details at this time.

Anyone who may have information is asked to go to the CrimeStoppers website. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.